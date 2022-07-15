WLOX Careers
Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant

Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant
Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, Representative Bennie Thompson (D, Miss.) released a statement saying that he has asked the Department of Justice to investigate Phil Bryant’s participation if the TANF embezzlement scheme, the largest in state history.

Six people were arrested, and questions have been raised regarding the former governor’s involvement. One of those at the center of the scandal, Nancy New, has now alleged that Bryant directed $1.1 million in welfare payments to former NFL star Brett Favre.

New and her son, Zach New, have pleaded guilty to several charges - including bribery and fraud.

A civil defendant has also argued that Bryant should be sued over the misspent welfare funds.

“It has come to my attention that the State of Mississippi has consistently misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds,” Rep. Thompson said. “Specifically, Governor Phil Bryant is alleged to have steered money toward individuals who did not meet the criteria for eligibility.”

“Mississippi State Auditor, Shad White, has identified numerous questionable and possibly illegal expenditures relative to the misspent TANF funds in a 2020 audit report,” he continued. “Phil Bryant should have known better than to do what he did with this funding meant for families in need.”

