PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants

Gov. Tate Reeves, Accelerate MS executive director Ryan Miller (left) and Pearl River Community College president Adam Breerwood pose for photos after PRCC receives grants totaling $1.7 million Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s not every day the governor gives you a check for more than $1.7 million.

But, that’s what happened Thursday, July 14, as Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Hattiesburg to present Pearl River Community College (PRCC) with grants from Accelerate MS totaling $1,776,698.33.

“Well, I think we have built a relationship of trust,” said Adam Breerwood, president of PRCC. “I think we have built ourselves up as an institution that they know is gonna get a good return on investment.”

The grants are for workforce development and training.

“These dollars, working with the team here at Pearl River Community College, are going to go into areas of need here in the Pine Belt, but also areas of need in this country,” said Reeves.

More than $1.1 million in grants will go towards advanced manufacturing and distribution support, including commercial truck driver training.

The rest will go towards healthcare training, including the creation of a diagnostic medical sonography technology degree program.

“Nursing, logistics, truck drivers - those are the kind of jobs that we’re training for here because those are jobs that can pay above-average wages, but they also provide great opportunities,” said Reeves.

Breerwood said the money would go far towards creating those opportunities for students.

“What this money will allow us to do is not only expand the existing programs but also offer night and evening programs for those people who may be working during the day,” said Breerwood.

PRCC will also use some of the money to purchase new equipment and help with the cost of instruction.

Additionally, it will provide tuition assistance for some students.

The check presentation was made at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

