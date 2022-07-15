Pascagoula celebrates opening of mixed use building at the Odd Fellows Building

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “On the rise” and “engaging” are a couple of phrases that could be used to describe the Flagship City’s downtown.

Folks cheered and clapped for the Odd Fellows Building newest addition, the Kitchen Sisters Meal Prep.

Owners and siblings of the building, Hayley Espey and Blair Purdy, said they’ve been ahead of the trend.

“Before it was ever even a thing she would prep her meals, bring them to work and then everyone wanted to know, ‘What is this healthy option you’re bringing to lunch?’” said Espey.

The sisters lived in the city their whole life and said their business debunks folks’ assumptions of Pascagoula not having much to offer.

“We say, ‘Yes there is,’ We love Pascagoula. There’s still more stuff coming. There’s huge, huge potential here,” said Purdy.

Up the stairs of the mixed use building, you’ll find four lofts and one downstairs.

Ramsey Taylor, developer of the building, said it took over a year to renovate.

“It’s very gratifying and it turned something positive out of an eyesore,” said Taylor.

From townhomes to condos, the city says more than 20 projects are underway to give residents more options that are within walking distance.

Taylor said the city put more than $70 million into revitalizing it to encourage people who work there to also live there.

“Those people don’t want to commute 30 and 45 minutes to work. If we can provide them with something that their eight to 10 minutes from the house and living here in town, not only they’re making that money in Pascagoula, they’re spending it in Pascagoula,” said Taylor.

Taylor said there’s two more lofts under construction at the building, bringing the total to seven.

