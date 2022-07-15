WLOX Careers
Parents claim son’s bullying was recorded by teens, ignored by Pass High leaders. Now they’re filing suit.

A federal complaint filed in May 2022 alleges bullying, abuse, and sexual assault by members of...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A federal complaint filed in May 2022 alleges bullying, abuse, and sexual assault by members of 2020-21 Pass Christian soccer team.

The shocking and disturbing allegations accuse five players of tormenting a teammate in their high school locker room, and at a summer camp on the Jones College campus. Court documents accuse the teenage players, the Pass Christian School District, and the community college of not protecting the high school athlete.

The young man at the center of this case has Darier Disease. It’s a skin condition that flares up and becomes reactive any time the skin comes into contact with contaminants of any sort. Some of the bullying allegations include putting Icy Hot or bleach in his socks and shoes, throwing steaming hot ramen noodle water on him while he was sleeping, and dragging his jersey through the mud. Each of those actions, the complaint says, would cause the child’s skin disease to flare up.

Other abuse allegations listed in the federal documents are too heinous to detail, but include the victim being stripped naked, held down to expose his body, and videoed. The complaint says that video was then shared on social media and viewed by more than 1,000 people. And it wasn’t the only time it happened.

In June 2021, a year before filing the federal complaint, lawyers for the family sent a notice letter to the school district and others involved. In it, they outlined the allegations and included one of the humiliating videos shared on Snapchat. Lawyers also detailed alleged efforts by the students to get rid of evidence, and coverup their actions.

That letter offered to settle the case out of court for $500,000 if the school district adopts a zero tolerance anti-bullying policy, and requires all students and staff to participate in mandatory training of the zero tolerance policy.

That was a year ago, and the complaint is still moving forward.

We reached out to the Pass Christian School District for comment. The district released a statement saying, “We believe all students excel when they are accepted, valued and safe. Actions concerning the event were handled in accordance with our code of conduct. As this is an ongoing legal and student matter, we will refrain from further comment.”

