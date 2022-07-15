WLOX Careers
Ole Miss National Championship trophy visiting the Gulf Coast July 29

The tour, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, includes 13 stops and gives fans the chance to see the trophy Ole Miss Rebels baseball team captured last month at the College World Series.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss baseball team’s National Championship trophy will be visiting the Mississippi Aquarium and MGM Park as part of the “Tour of Champions.”

Want to see the trophy for yourself? Head over to the Mississippi Aquarium on Friday, July 29 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or visit MGM Park later in the day when the Biloxi Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits. Gates to the park will open at 5:30 p.m., and fans will be able to take photos with the trophy until 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

The tour, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, includes 13 stops and gives fans the chance to see the trophy Ole Miss Rebels baseball team captured last month at the College World Series.

“We know how important college baseball is in the state of Mississippi, and we’re excited to have the National Champions coming to our ballpark,” Biloxi Shuckers’ General Manager Hunter Reed said. “It’s pretty special to have both the Division One and Division Two National Championship trophies come through our ballpark in less than a month, and it’s such a testament to the quality of baseball in our state right now.”

Ole Miss won the 2022 College World Series when they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 in Game 2 on June 26. This was the team’s first College World Series Championship in program history.

To see the full list of stops for the trophy, visit olemisssports.com.

