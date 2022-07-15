Ocean Springs quarterback honoring deceased mother on the gridiron

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Brayson Hubbard is a household name. The Ocean Springs signal caller is one of the state’s top athletes, the reigning 6A Mr. Football and led his team to an unblemished regular season last year.

“You know he’s really talented, but he’s an ultimate competitor,” said Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock. “That’s what separates him. He’s obviously fast, has great size, strength, and quickness. There are a lot of guys who have talent, but I think the thing that separates him is that competitive nature.”

The dual-threat quarterback lost his mom to cancer in 2018 after seeing her fight for nearly a decade. Shortly after, he started wearing a pink headband during games to honor her. Other members of his family are also paying tribute to his mother, Courtney Hubbard, by honoring her with her own bench at Hugh Pepper Field.

“At first I was worried about what people would say,” Ocean Springs quarterback Brayson Hubbard said. “So then I just decided to do it. I started wearing a pink headband. Not many people knew about the bench, but they’d always ask why I was wearing a pink headband. I told them that my mom passed away from breast cancer when I was in 7th grade.”

Last month, Hubbard committed to the University of Alabama. It something he said his mother would be proud of.

“I don’t know what she would be doing right now,” Hubbard said. “She would probably be crying. I loved my mom when I was younger. My dad tells people all the time that I was a mama’s boy.”

According to Pennock, the quarterback’s toughness comes from his mother’s fight.

“I think he uses that as motivation,” Pennock added. “No matter what he goes through or adversity he faces, he can always handle it. He can look to her for that kind of courage and strength to keep persevering and pushing through.”

“I want to make her smile every game, no matter what,” Hubbard said while smiling. “I just want to make her happy.”

One of the quarterback’s goals for his upcoming senior season is to win a state championship. He said he plans to continue wearing his pink headband for the Alabama Crimson Tide if head coach Nick Saban allows it.

