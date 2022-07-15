Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy sends off 23 graduates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi now has 23 more law enforcement officers on the street thanks to the latest Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy graduating class.

After 11 weeks of extensive training, these new officers are ready to be tested in the real world.

“It’s a big milestone for me,” said Pascagoula police officer Uriah Windham. “I’ve been thinking about it and playing at the idea for a long time, and it’s becoming a reality, you know. It’s getting real. I’ll be out on the road probably next week. There’s still a lot to learn, but I’m looking forward to it. Really excited.”

The new officers represent law enforcement agencies throughout the South Mississippi region. Even after 34 academy classes, the excitement never gets old.

“It definitely restores optimism for me to see the commitment that these young men and women have made to community service, to public service - especially in the day and time we’re living in when law enforcement is scrutinized so heavily,” said HCLETA director Louis Elias.

The training is not easy, nor is it expected to be.

“It’s challenging on a lot of fronts,” Elias said. “It’s a lot of physical training, lot of academics. And then just the challenge of being away from loved ones and home for 11 weeks in itself. And it’s trying.”

Pascagoula police officer Michael Davis said it was a challenge.

“To be honest, I was intimidated all the way through,” he said. “There was a lot of physical challenges, but with the academy stuff, I was able to overcome.”

Davis gave credit to the 80-plus volunteer instructors.

“They didn’t get paid any extra to come and teach us,” he said. “Some of them even took their days off to teach us...they put their all into it. They went home, probably more tired than we were. It meant a lot.”

But Davis added his biggest lesson learned was not on a physical or academic test.

“Integrity, good character and just be honest,” he said. “Taking care of people. Learning not everybody needs to go to jail. Some people just need a lecture instead of a ticket.”

There are three state-mandated training courses every year with an average 20 to 30 students a class. The next one begins at the end of August.

