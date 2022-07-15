Gulfport Job Corps construction going full steam

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s taken more than 16 years to get the restoration of the old Job Corps site in Gulfport on track.

Now, it’s full steam ahead.

To those who have been working to breathe new life into the old Job Corps site, the buzz of a construction saw is a beautiful sound, and the construction debris is a beautiful mess.

From this will rise a $43 million state-of-the-art Job Corps center.

“It used to be an eye sore in the community,” said Gulfport councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey. “Now, it’s a blessing to the community.”

Construction work began around December, and it should be finished some time in 2024. The façade was kept in honor of the former 33rd Avenue High School, but the rest is being demolished and the foundations are being laid for the new buildings to come.

Casey has had his heart and soul in this project since the beginning.

“It’s the memories with the façade of all the people that went to 33rd and graduated from 33rd,” he said. “And it just makes them feel great.”

Former student Prince Jones can’t wait to show off the progress.

“We’re going to have our school reunion next month,” he said. “And we’re going to have buses ridding around here. We had 160 people coming from about 12 to 14 different states. So, we’re going to be really happy. They’re going to be really happy to see this.”

And for the future students, staff and community?

“It’ll be a better environment, more comfortable, update on technology,” Casey said. “It creates a lot of jobs here for the local people in employment and just makes the community better as a whole.”

Job Corps took over the old high school until Hurricane Katrina damaged it in 2005.

Dwayne Stewart graduated from Job Corps here in 1995, and he’s enjoyed watching history being saved while history is being made.

“I knew it was going to take them a minute, but it’s coming along quite good,” he said. “A lot of positives should come from it. From my years of going there, completing data-entry class, graduating – oh, my God. It’s going to be very beautiful once they finish with it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.