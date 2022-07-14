WLOX Careers
Shuckers’ Joey Wiemer added to MLB All-Star Futures Game roster

Shuckers' outfielder Joey Wimier was added to the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster.
By Garrett Greene
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi Shuckers’ outfielder Joey Wiemer has been added to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game National League roster, as announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

Rated as the #3 prospect in the Brewers’ system by MLB Pipeline, Wiemer is slashing .244/.322/.459/.781 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games with the Shuckers this season. He is currently tied for third in the Southern League in home runs, second in runs scored (54), fourth in doubles and fifth in total bases (139). The 23-year-old outfielder also has 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts and 11 outfield assists, the most in the Southern League among outfielders.

Wiemer is the eighth Biloxi Shuckers’ player to participate in the Futures Game, continuing a stretch of seven straight years to begin the franchise in which at least one Shuckers’ player has been a part of the Futures Game. Orlando Arcia was named to the team in 2015, four-time Major League All-Star Josh Hader was selected in 2016, Mauricio Dubon was picked in 2017 and Corey Ray and Luis Ortiz were both selected in 2018. Future N.L. Reliever of the Year Devin Williams was selected in 2019 and Ethan Small was tabbed for the game in 2021.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 16 at 6 pm CT. The game can be seen on Peacock and heard on SiriusXM radio.

