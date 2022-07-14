Police searching for St. Martin armed robbery suspect

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect for an armed robbery that occurred at the Neighborhood Walmart in the St. Martin community of Jackson County.

The suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the victims, the suspect was never presented a weapon, but gave the impression he had one.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing some sort of mask to cover his face, a black hoodie, black-Adidas type pants, white high-top tennis shoes, and purple latex gloves. They are believed to have fled the area in a Dodge Charger (unknown color), possibly 2015 or newer.

If you have information on this incident, contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

