Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst prepares for MLB Draft

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -With the MLB Draft just a few days away, some South Mississippi talent is hoping to hear their names called, including former Pearl River Central Blue Devil and current Ole Miss Rebel Hayden Dunhurst.

In his three years at Ole Miss Dunhurst hit for .260 in his career with 18 home runs and 88 RBI.

While in Oxford, he was even more impressive behind the plate. Last year he was a Gold Glove winner and a Collegiate National team member for his work as the Rebels’ catcher.

This year he of course helped the Rebels win their first baseball national championship in program history.

Coming out of high school Dunhurst was drafted by the Rockies in the 37th round but now with three years of collegiate experience under his belt, he’s looking at the draft a little differently.

”I would probably say one of the biggest things just for me on how to take it was to slow it down a little bit,” said Dunhurst. “When I was younger I kind of rushed a lot of the stuff, I thought about stuff too hard. But just taking a step back to relax, whatever it is will happen. God is always with me on whatever side I’m on. So that’s the way I’m going to look at it and it’s helped me be at peace and helped me out a lot more.”

The first round of the draft is set for Sunday at 6 p.m.

