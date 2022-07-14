Officials asking drivers for assistance in prepping Graveline Rd. for paving

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials are asking for your help with the Graveline Road project in Gautier.

As of noon Wednesday, the road is open for business. However, it has yet to be paved.

Officials are asking drivers to drive on the road slowly and safely in order to help compact the rock bed before paving can begin. The unpaved patch of road can be found between De La Point Drive and Spanish Trail.

In the meantime, Gautier mayor Casey Vaughan states the speed limit on the road will be set at 25 miles per hour.

