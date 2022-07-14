WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Officials asking drivers for assistance in prepping Graveline Rd. for paving

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials are asking for your help with the Graveline Road project in Gautier.

As of noon Wednesday, the road is open for business. However, it has yet to be paved.

Officials are asking drivers to drive on the road slowly and safely in order to help compact the rock bed before paving can begin. The unpaved patch of road can be found between De La Point Drive and Spanish Trail.

In the meantime, Gautier mayor Casey Vaughan states the speed limit on the road will be set at 25 miles per hour.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police: Victim critical after Gulfport drive-by shooting
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant
Tropical Outlook
Zero chance a tropical depression will form in the Gulf
City of Gulfport will meet Wednesday night to discuss the proposed project.
People react to the Interconnecting Gulfport project
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County

Latest News

Inflation
Coast consumers feeling inflation squeeze
If you missed today, you can head to the Biloxi Civic Center from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.
Biloxi looking to fill critical safety service positions
President Biden is calling on oil and gas companies to lower prices and for Congress to vote on...
Concerns grow as inflation soars, highest level since 1981
However, it has yet to be paved.
Officials asking drivers for assistance in prepping Graveline Rd. for paving