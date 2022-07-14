Immunization Fair helps kids prepare for school

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents are giving their kids a head start on the school year by getting immunizations at the 7th Annual Immunization Fair, held by Excel By 5 and Coastal Family Health at Lopez School in Biloxi.

Susan Hunt with Excel by Five and others got this together about seven years ago as access to getting those critical shots became limited.

“We came together and formed a partnership with the City of Biloxi, Biloxi Schools and Coastal Family Health, and that’s how we started to do their immunizations and get their compliance Form 121′s, for our school aged children,” Hunt said.

Students get the D-TAP and MMR shots required for kindergarten, while those going into seventh grade get the T-DAP vaccine.

“They’re still required for kids to go to school, and they’re diseases we still have to keep under control to keep our kids safe. None of the requirements have changed,” said Dr. Wendy Williams with Coastal Family Health.

And of course, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are also available.

“It’s one more step we can take to keep them in school and keep everybody healthy in school,” Williams added.

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the next one set for next week at Lopez School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

