WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Immunization Fair helps kids prepare for school

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the next one set for next week at Lopez School...
If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the next one set for next week at Lopez School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents are giving their kids a head start on the school year by getting immunizations at the 7th Annual Immunization Fair, held by Excel By 5 and Coastal Family Health at Lopez School in Biloxi.

Susan Hunt with Excel by Five and others got this together about seven years ago as access to getting those critical shots became limited.

“We came together and formed a partnership with the City of Biloxi, Biloxi Schools and Coastal Family Health, and that’s how we started to do their immunizations and get their compliance Form 121′s, for our school aged children,” Hunt said.

Students get the D-TAP and MMR shots required for kindergarten, while those going into seventh grade get the T-DAP vaccine.

“They’re still required for kids to go to school, and they’re diseases we still have to keep under control to keep our kids safe. None of the requirements have changed,” said Dr. Wendy Williams with Coastal Family Health.

And of course, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are also available.

“It’s one more step we can take to keep them in school and keep everybody healthy in school,” Williams added.

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the next one set for next week at Lopez School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Gulfport will meet Wednesday night to discuss the proposed project.
People react to the Interconnecting Gulfport project
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

WIC adds Enfamil formula options for Mississippi participants
Scattered showers and storms
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
It's rained every day this week somewhere in South MS. But, thankfully not all day. Expect more...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Yet again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region today. Click...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast