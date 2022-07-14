Coast consumers feeling inflation squeeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Inflation is keeping its hold on a slowing U.S. economy.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible,” said Mary Pillion. “The medium-class people, the poor people. We can’t afford this.”

The consumer price index, which is a broad measure of everyday goods and services related to the cost of living has soared 9.1% from a year ago, marking the fastest pace for inflation going back to November 1981.

“It’s becoming a disaster because now you have kids, you have to raise them,” said consumer Torriano Porter. “You have to buy them clothes. The bills are getting higher. The jobs are not paying as much as they used to. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Consumers are feeling the squeeze across the board. Energy prices are surging and rental costs have soared .8% percent from May to June, the largest increase in 36 years.

“People who do get assistance, their assistance is less,” said Pillion. “Their pay is less, and the prices are going up. People can’t afford it.”

Supply conditions showing little sign of improvement, according to economists. Much of the inflation rise is coming from gasoline prices, increasing 11.2% on the month.

“Even though the price of gas has come down a little, people still aren’t filling up,” said Pillion.

“The gas prices effect a lot of people who don’t have public transportation. When you have public transportation, you have a chance to get to work, even if you can’t afford the gas,” added Porter.

White House officials have blamed the uptick in prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though inflation was already moving aggressively higher before that attack in February.

There is some reason to think the July inflation numbers will cool. President Joe Biden said, “tackling inflation is my top priority.” He’s also calling on oil and gas companies to lower prices and Congress to vote on legislation to help reduce costs.

