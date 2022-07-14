WLOX Careers
Biloxi looking to fill critical safety service positions

If you missed today, you can head to the Biloxi Civic Center from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is hiring with a two-day job fair underway. It comes as the city hopes to fill critical public safety service positions.

“I’m here today to fill out applications, and we’ll see what happens,” said Ladarius Larkin.

Larkin just moved to the Coast from Meridian.

He’s looking for work as the city searches for about 100 new hires.

“It’s needed, you know. No matter the experience you have, you know, you’ve got different places to go and apply,” he said.

“We’ve spoken with a few people, especially on the police side, who have an interest in becoming police officers,” said Police Lt. Grandver Everett. “We even had a couple that submitted applications already. So, you know, if nothing else, it’s already a win.”

Everett is one of the city’s 120 police officers, but he said Biloxi needs 25 more people to put on the uniform.

“You will never know the rewarding aspect or effect it will have on you, if not just somebody else,” Everett said. “You know, we try to get people away from just thinking about it’s all about arresting people or writing tickets. It’s really not.”

“You can be male, female,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis. “Our goal is to continue to diversify our department where it reflects the city that we respond to.”

The fire department is also recruiting.

“It’s exciting to have people come in and just browse through our table and hear about the benefits that come with becoming a firefighter because you’re giving back to the community but also becoming part of a team,” Davis said.

From first responders to utility workers and even administration, there are plenty of open jobs with the city of Biloxi.

The job fair continues Thursday at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

