WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Autopsy Report: 6-year-old was stabbed to death before Miss. apartment set on fire

(Delta News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary autopsy findings confirm that a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death before his half-brother allegedly stuffed his body in a closet and set the apartment on fire.

Thomas Perry III, 19, has been charged with the murder of Orlando “King” Pittman, 6. Perry has also been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and arson.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when a fire began at the Vaiden Rental Apartments. It was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

After the fire subsided and while deputies searched the apartment for evidence, they found the 6-year-old’s body stuffed in a closet.

The Carroll County’s chief deputy has confirmed that at the time of the homicide, Perry was out on bond for a domestic violence charge that took place in June.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Gulfport will meet Wednesday night to discuss the proposed project.
People react to the Interconnecting Gulfport project
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Parents are giving their kids a head start on the school year by getting immunizations at the...
Immunization Fair helps kids prepare for school
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Nick Conger tells us what we could potentially see here in...
COVID-19 cases are seeing a spike throughout Mississippi
He expands on what this means for the future of the nursing program.
Pearl River CC nursing program given new workforce development grant
He shows us how he serves up the classic staple.
In the Kitchen: Fallen Oak