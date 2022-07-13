Wednesday’s Forecast

There’s a tropical disturbance along the Gulf Coast. There’s also a weak and stalling cool front that is approaching from the north. Both of these features will keep our rain chances somewhat elevated each day and night through the rest of the week. While it may rain every day, it should not rain all day. There’s not much change expected to our weather pattern through the weekend into early next week. There is no indication of some kind of weather feature to move in and lower our rain chances or change our pattern. So, just expect roughly more of the same each day for the time being.

