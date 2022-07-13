U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi
Antrell Tyson met with healthcare advocates at the Jackson Medical Mall Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday.
Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.
Terrence Shirley, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, convened the meeting Tuesday at the Jackson Medical Mall.
Tyson was briefed by healthcare advocates and leaders who hope to bring change and improvement to healthcare for patients in Mississippi.
