Two Coast natives to represent schools at SEC Media Days

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For fans of college football, the season may technically end in early January, but about a month later, there’s signing day. Two months after that, there are spring games. The gaps in the offseason are long enough where you may miss the sport in all its glory, but short enough to get a little dose of football every so often.

But one event in July marks the unofficial start of the new year, and it’s right around the corner: conference media days.

The SEC will have theirs next week with two Coast natives in attendance. Mississippi State wideout and Ocean Springs native Austin Williams will represent the Bulldogs, and Gulfport graduate Derick Hall will be there for his Auburn Tigers. Williams attended last year as well for MSU, and Hall is coming off a year in which he led Auburn in sacks and tackles for loss.

Media days are scheduled for July 18-21 in Atlanta. The full list of participants can be seen here.

