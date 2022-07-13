People react to the Interconnecting Gulfport project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The proposed Interconnecting Gulfport project has many residents excited to see less congested traffic in a busy area.

For years, Gulfport has been trying to connect the north and south side of the city, giving people easier access to shopping centers while easing congestion in the area of Highway 49 and I-10.

The project would create an alternate route to travel from Airport Road/Poole Street and Creosote Road intersections with Highway 49. The city is also proposing an I-10 overpass to give people easier access to both sides of the highway.

Although the project is controversial, some residents think it is necessary because of how heavy traffic gets during rush hour.

“I was trying to turn on the intersection of 49 and it’s so clogged around this time and if there was another way for people to go, I feel like there would be a lot less traffic. A lot less leeway for people to get into access,” said resident Daniel Deshamp.

Kadaijah Rich said traffic off the Daniel Boulevard gets so congested, wrecks are bound to happen.

“I mean getting over here into the restaurants and shopping area, there’s a lot of wrecks that happen over here,” Rich said.

The city is hosting a public forum tomorrow night from 5-7 pm at the Gulfport Premium Outlets food court.

