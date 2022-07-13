Opening July 15: Moana, Jr. at the Hancock Performing Arts Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Fans of Disney’s Moana can watch the Pacific island adventure come to life on stage this weekend at the Hancock Performing Arts Center.

The show is a production of M.A.P, which stands for Music, Arts, and Practicality. The free Hancock County program engages children in the arts, and features dozens of young performers in its summer show.

Moana, Jr. opens Friday with a 7 p.m. show at the Hancock Performing Arts Center. They’ll also have two shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online: https://www.mapkidshancock.com/buy-tickets

Amelie Necaise and Annalise Hoeg, who both portray Moana in different shows, joined us on Good Morning Mississippi to talk about the production. It’s a coming-of-age story that follows strong willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

Moana, Jr. opens Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hancock Performing Arts Center.

The summer show is always a fun event for the whole family, and might just inspire your child to audition for the next production.

Learn more about M.A.P. at www.mapkidshancock.com

