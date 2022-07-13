WLOX Careers
New details emerge after Nicholson firehouse fire

Two fire trucks and a brush truck sat outside the singed fire station. The three vehicles sustained so much damage, they are now unusable.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NICHOLSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After a Monday night fire caused extensive damage to the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department, authorities have now released more information about what caused this fire and what’s next to come.

A report by the Pearl River County Fire Marshal and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the fire was caused by a malfunction in one of the fire trucks housed within the station.

Although two fire trucks, a brush truck, and other essential equipment was damaged in the fire, Pearl River County EMA director Shawn Wise says there aren’t any foreseeable issues with fire protection services in the Nicholson Community.

“Pearl River County enjoys a robust automatic and mutual aid agreement between the volunteer fire departments, the municipalities and neighboring jurisdictions,” Wise said in a press release Wednesday. “The Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department is working diligently in coordination with the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors to quickly procure replacement equipment.”

The fire initially broke out late Monday night. A viewer captured a video of the blaze and shared it with WLOX. As the driver approached the scene, flames were seen shooting out of the station.

This video, sent in by a viewer, shows the interior of station #2, located at Jackson Landing Road and Huey Stockstill Road, engulfed in flames.

Several nearby fire departments responded and the fire was quickly extinguished. While the fire appears dangerous, the Pearl River County EMA director says no one was hurt.

