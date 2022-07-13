Illinois teen church group volunteering in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers from an Illinois church are in Biloxi this week on a mission trip to be of service to the community.

Teenagers spending part of their summer vacation in service to others isn’t unusual. There are a lot of great kids out there. But it’s always heartwarming to see.

This group comes from the Congregational Church of Batavia, IL, and they’re here for a week helping to fix homes, and get in some work at Back Bay Mission.

For some, the mission trips to Mississippi are a family tradition.

“My mom has actually been coming down to Back Bay since she was 14, and my sister is actually 14 and she’s here,” said Chloe Daly. “I’ve been wanting to come down here because it’s such a special place for my mom.”

Chance with Back Bay Mission is their construction supervisor. On this day, they’re switching out a kitchen sink for a washer/dryer setup.

“I just thought it would be a fun experience to help people. I’ve never been on one of these, especially with COVID pushing everything off to the side, so I thought it would be fun to do it,” said Alex Warta-Collins.

“I’ve never been on a mission trip before, but it’s super important to our church to do this, and I thought it might be fun, and it is,” said Grace Sindelar.

Back Bay Mission is always looking for volunteers, from near and far, to help. To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit TheBackBayMission.org

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.