Gulfport NAACP chapter outreach helps people in danger of losing homes or losing health

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi’s effort to help those with housing issues continues.

Despite the efforts by agencies on the Coast, there are those who still don’t know how to get the help they need.

So, two times a year, the Gulfport Chapter of the NAACP provides a one-stop shop for people who are in danger of losing their homes or in danger of losing their health.

“I believe these events are vital because we have to be where people are and meet them where they’re at,” said John McCarty, director of planning for Open Doors Coalition.

Open Doors and the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency were at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center in Gulfport on Wednesday to help people with housing issues from rental assistance to homeless prevention.

In addition, Memorial provided a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event, the first it has done since the beginning of the year.

And the NAACP’s effort has been appreciated.

“They reached out and we thank them for that to be here to help people make sure they know what services that we have,” McCarty added.

And there were plenty of people seeking that information.

“I’ve never really have applied for stuff like this, but right now with the economy and things going on right now, everybody here is up in need,” said Gulfport resident Sarah Wilson.

And she’s brutally honest about how hard it is to keep a roof over her head and food on the table.

“It’s been very difficult,” Wilson said. “You don’t know if you want to buy meat, bread or anything...to be real, it’s been a struggle.”

Likewise, Gulfport resident Viola Fairley is facing a hard personal challenge while dealing with an increase in her monthly rent.

“I’m two months behind on my rent and I’m just trying to get help anyway that I can,” she said. “It’s been difficult,” she said. “My dad’s been sick and I’ve been going in and out of Memphis and Southhaven to take him back and forth to his doctor’s appointments and everything. So, it’s been kind of hard...it’s good to have assistance available to you.”

For more information about the Open Doors Homeless Coalition, call 228-604-2048 or email info@opendoorsshc.org.

