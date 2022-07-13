Gulfport man battling after drive-by shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday night, the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where his status was listed as critical.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was outside of the business when a vehicle drove by and an unknown subject began shooting toward the victim, subsequently striking him multiple times.

“Man it broke my heart because I knew the guy,” said OG Draco. “We’re going to have to find better solutions to the violence in the Black community. Whether that’s opening up new Boys & Girls Clubs or building new basketball courts.”

Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones said one long-term solution for violence is gun legislation, but a grassroots approach could have an immediate impact.

“It’s pretty obvious that violence within the community is pretty bad,” Jones said. “I’m frustrated with the term Black on Black crime. I think it’s a negative narrative that we didn’t ask for. You don’t hear white on white crime. You don’t hear Hispanic on Hispanic crime.”

For change to happen, Jones said it must start with accountability.

“You can’t ask someone on the outside to come in and give us a voice and then we’re turning around and shooting and killing our own voice,” Jones added. “So how do you expect someone to come in and speak for you when you’re demising your own voice?”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

