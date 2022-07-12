Water main break closes Timber Lane Road

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of Timber Lane Road is currently down to one lane of traffic after a lightning strike hit a water main overnight.

The area, just off of Martin Bluff Road, caved in and flooded with water after the strike. Drivers are urged to take precaution when driving in this area. Gautier Public Works and the Police Department have been working overnight on clearing the area and directing traffic.

Part of the road caved in and water flooded the area. (Mayor Casey Vaughan)

All other parts of Timber Lane Road should be clear at this time.

Some residents north of I-10 in the Martin Bluff and Hickory Hills area may be experiencing low water pressure as the issue is resolved.

ClearWater Solutions is working diligently to restore water to the area, according to Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan.

