WATCH: Nicholson Fire Department station in flames

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Late Monday night, a fire blazed through the Nicholson Fire Department’s station house.

This video, sent in by a viewer, shows the interior of station #2, located at Jackson Landing Road and Huey Stockstill Road, engulfed in flames.

While the fire appears dangerous, the Pearl River County EMA director says that no one was hurt.

PRC’s fire marshal is set to meet with the EMA director Tuesday morning to review details of the fire. We should soon know more about what it was that sparked a fire inside a firehouse.

Please check back for updates.

