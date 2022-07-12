WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did it rain in South Mississippi yesterday? Yes. Did it rain everywhere? Almost. Did it rain all day? No. We can expect the same for today. The difference from yesterday is that the onset of widespread showers could be earlier in the day: yesterday some of you saw no rain until dinner time, but today it could instead be lunch time based on the latest information. We’re locked into a pattern of daily high rain chances this week thanks to a nearby dissipating front as well as a tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf. This disturbance was located offshore of the LA/MS/AL/FL coast on Tuesday morning and is slowly drifting westward with a low chance to become a depression or storm. Our flood threat may increase as we get later into the week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigating Gulfport shooting
Casey & Raelan Lawhon
Brother of overdose victim honoring his sister
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching...
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery

Latest News

High rain chances each day this week. Flood threat may increase later this week. Click and...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tropical rain this week
Showers and storms likely through the week. A tropical depression could form in the Gulf.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast