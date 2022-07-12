Tuesday’s Forecast

Did it rain in South Mississippi yesterday? Yes. Did it rain everywhere? Almost. Did it rain all day? No. We can expect the same for today. The difference from yesterday is that the onset of widespread showers could be earlier in the day: yesterday some of you saw no rain until dinner time, but today it could instead be lunch time based on the latest information. We’re locked into a pattern of daily high rain chances this week thanks to a nearby dissipating front as well as a tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf. This disturbance was located offshore of the LA/MS/AL/FL coast on Tuesday morning and is slowly drifting westward with a low chance to become a depression or storm. Our flood threat may increase as we get later into the week.

