Scattered showers and storms today. More rain possible this week.

Scattered showers and storms possible today. More rain likely this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It’s another hot and humid day. While not everyone will see rain, scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of us could see heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There may be a few more showers and storms overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf will keep rain chances high over the next several days. There’s a low chance it could become a tropical depression. Regardless of tropical development, some areas along the Gulf Coast will pick up heavy rain. However, it’s uncertain who exactly will get the heaviest rain. Anywhere from Coastal Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle could see heavy rainfall next week. For South Mississippi, scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. If we get multiple rounds of heavy rain, that could lead to flooding. Depending on how much cloud cover and rain we see, high temperatures may only reach the mid 80s.

