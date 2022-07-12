WLOX Careers
Police searching for runaway Pascagoula teenager

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Dmarion Bivins, described as weighing 185 pounds and...
Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Dmarion Bivins, described as weighing 185 pounds and 5′10″ tall. He was reported as a runaway out of Pascagoula on July 11, 2022.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for help finding a Pascagoula runaway.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Dmarion Bivins.

Bivins is described as weighing 185 pounds and 5′10″ tall. He was last seen on July 11, 2022, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and multicolored Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Bivins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

