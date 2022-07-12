Police searching for runaway Pascagoula teenager

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for help finding a Pascagoula runaway.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Dmarion Bivins.

Bivins is described as weighing 185 pounds and 5′10″ tall. He was last seen on July 11, 2022, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and multicolored Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Bivins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

