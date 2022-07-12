WLOX Careers
Police investigating Gulfport shooting

Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a reported Gulfport shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but Gulfport police did respond to a shooting in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Police confirmed one male victim was taken to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

