Police investigating Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a reported Gulfport shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but Gulfport police did respond to a shooting in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Police confirmed one male victim was taken to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

