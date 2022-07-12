New air traffic control teaching simulator online at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Virtual training, on a vector to success. It’s what air traffic control students at Keesler Air Force Base are doing as they climb into a lofty career path.

Five hundred students a year train in this program, and now a brand new ATC simulator has been cleared for learning.

“We have the new dorm simulator,” said Master Sgt. Josh Kimball with the 334th training Squadron. “We have one located here and we have four located in the dorms for the students to have access to 24/7.”

They have to perform in all types of conditions, including rain, sleet, snow, night and day.

“You definitely have to be quick on your feet. If you’re not, you’re going to fall behind very quickly. Whenever we give them this training, we give them fundamentals, tower, radar. When they get their operational base and they’re at an ATC tower, they have the same set up you see in the classroom,” Kimball added.

