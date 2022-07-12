Missing teen could be in Gulfport area, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are still searching for Jaliyah Bates, age 13, who they say ran away on June 6.

She was last seen in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue near Division Street around 9 p.m. She was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

She is believed to be in the Gulfport area around the William Bell Apartments or near there with friends.

If you have any information about where Bates may be, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

