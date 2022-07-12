WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Missing teen could be in Gulfport area, police say

Jaliyah Bates, 13, was last seen on June 6 in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue near Division...
Jaliyah Bates, 13, was last seen on June 6 in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue near Division Street in Biloxi.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are still searching for Jaliyah Bates, age 13, who they say ran away on June 6.

She was last seen in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue near Division Street around 9 p.m. She was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

She is believed to be in the Gulfport area around the William Bell Apartments or near there with friends.

If you have any information about where Bates may be, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigating Gulfport shooting
Casey & Raelan Lawhon
Brother of overdose victim honoring his sister
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Gulfport athletic director Matt Walters introduces Brittney Reese as the next girls track and...
Gulfport High School names Brittney Reese next track, cross country coach
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Tropical Outlook
Low chance a tropical depression will form in the Gulf
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant
Scattered showers and storms possible today. More rain likely this week.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
A crew from Clearwater Solutions works to repair a ruptured water main at Timber Lane and...
Crews repair water main break in Gautier; Boil water notice now in place