Low chance a tropical depression will form in the Gulf

Parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast will see heavy rain this week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye out for tropical development this week in the Gulf. A trough of low pressure has been lingering around the northern Gulf of Mexico over the past few days. This system is disorganized as of Tuesday afternoon, and the chance of it becoming a tropical depression is low. However, it could be a big rain maker regardless of tropical development.

Tuesday Afternoon Tropical Outlook
Tuesday Afternoon Tropical Outlook(WLOX)

Coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle may see heavy rainfall through the end of the week. There is uncertainty about who exactly will see the heaviest rainfall. At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will be right along the coast and offshore. There is the potential for some areas to receive 4-8″ of rain through Sunday.

WPC Forecast Rainfall Through Sunday
WPC Forecast Rainfall Through Sunday(WLOX)

If South Mississippi gets some of the heavier rain bands and thunderstorms, there will be a risk for flash flooding. While rain chances remain high through the end of the week, the forecast can change. It will depend how much moisture can move up into South Mississippi, and how organized this system will become. For now, plan on keeping your rain gear nearby this week!

Rain Chances for Coastal Mississippi This Week
Rain Chances for Coastal Mississippi This Week(WLOX)

