FDA working to allow boosters for all adults

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, an expert panel is recommending Moderna's COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17, marking another step toward bringing a second brand of vaccine for kids in that age group.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - The White House wants to make second COVID boosters available to all adults.

Second boosters are currently only authorized for people who are at least 50 years old or immunocompromised.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to change that.

Some experts are worried younger adults’ immunity is waning, and the Ba.5 sub-variant of omicron is more likely to reinfect people than previous variants.

One question that remains is how many people would get second boosters.

Only about half of Americans eligible for a first booster have gotten one.

Just more than a quarter of those already qualified for a second booster have gotten that shot.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

