Businesses glad to see all lanes of Cowan-Lorraine drawbridge open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wilkes drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road completely reopens after seven months of ongoing construction.

Only two lanes were open during the time the bridge was undergoing repairs. The area around Highway 605 has many businesses nearby like the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies. Standing coordinator Theresa Madrigal said several visitors had a hard time dealing with the heavy traffic the road closure caused.

“So, the bridge has caused quite a lot of traffic leading up to the location. We are based right off of Cowan Road, which is right before the bridge, so coming from I-10 there’s a good amount of traffic and from the beach up here too,” Madrigal said.

The Island Garden Shop is fairly close to the drawbridge.

Employee Alayna Miller said she’s been stuck trying to get out of Old Lorraine Road many times.

“Whenever they switched lanes to where the left one was open and the right one was closing, I just pulled out in the right lane and hoped someone would let me over, but when the right lane was open, and the left lane was closed that took a lot to get out,” Miller said.

The bridge is not finished. It will be closed nightly so crews can work on adding final changes until July 14.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.