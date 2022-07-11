Women’s Resource Center sees recent increased activity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s business as usual at the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport. Executive Director Susan Kremer Jones told us they were busy way before the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.

“Over the past 2-3 months we’ve seen a tremendous increase in women who come to our center anyway. With what’s recently happened and the trigger law in Mississippi, we’re going to be providing even more resources to more women,” Jones said.

That major uptick in women seeking resources includes those checking on pregnancies or getting sonograms or other medical treatment.

“So, if someone comes in here for the very first time and she has a positive pregnancy test, we try to encourage her to enroll in our ‘Learn While You Earn’ program. We actually have two classes every single day from Monday through Thursday, and we’re about to add a class on Tuesday nights in August,” Jones added.

She said they’ll continue to provide for those women who are pregnant all the way up until the baby is two years old.

“We will not be changing what we’re doing, although we’ll be increasing what we do. What we have always done is we’ve tried to help women and men to provide the resources they need if they choose to keep their baby, so we can connect them to Medicaid, to SNAP, to the different resources within the community,” Jones said.

The Women’s Resource Center is located at 9115 Lorraine Road, south of the Wilkes bridge.

