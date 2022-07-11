WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Women’s Resource Center sees recent increased activity

It’s business as usual at the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport. Executive Director Susan...
It’s business as usual at the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport. Executive Director Susan Kremer Jones told us they were busy way before the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s business as usual at the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport. Executive Director Susan Kremer Jones told us they were busy way before the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.

“Over the past 2-3 months we’ve seen a tremendous increase in women who come to our center anyway. With what’s recently happened and the trigger law in Mississippi, we’re going to be providing even more resources to more women,” Jones said.

That major uptick in women seeking resources includes those checking on pregnancies or getting sonograms or other medical treatment.

“So, if someone comes in here for the very first time and she has a positive pregnancy test, we try to encourage her to enroll in our ‘Learn While You Earn’ program. We actually have two classes every single day from Monday through Thursday, and we’re about to add a class on Tuesday nights in August,” Jones added.

She said they’ll continue to provide for those women who are pregnant all the way up until the baby is two years old.

“We will not be changing what we’re doing, although we’ll be increasing what we do. What we have always done is we’ve tried to help women and men to provide the resources they need if they choose to keep their baby, so we can connect them to Medicaid, to SNAP, to the different resources within the community,” Jones said.

The Women’s Resource Center is located at 9115 Lorraine Road, south of the Wilkes bridge.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching...
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery
Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi and, according to State Health Officer...
Memorial to hold vaccine event as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise
Waitr
Waitr changing name to ASAP, expanding delivery to new goods