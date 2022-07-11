Wilkes Drawbridge closing nightly for maintenance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Sunday night at 10 p.m., Highway 605, also known as Cowan-Lorraine Road, will be closed in both directions at the Wilkes Drawbridge until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

These closures are scheduled to continue through Wednesday night.

Drivers will need to use detours during these hours. Signage will be in place to help redirect traffic.

The road will be open to normal traffic between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

