WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Wilkes Drawbridge closing nightly for maintenance

Signage will be in place to help redirect traffic.
Signage will be in place to help redirect traffic.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Sunday night at 10 p.m., Highway 605, also known as Cowan-Lorraine Road, will be closed in both directions at the Wilkes Drawbridge until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

These closures are scheduled to continue through Wednesday night.

Drivers will need to use detours during these hours. Signage will be in place to help redirect traffic.

The road will be open to normal traffic between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash
Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.
“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects.
PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera

Latest News

All eastbound lanes of I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B are blocked due to a vehicle fire.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B
The Exit 75 ramp to Franklin Creek Rd. from I-10 eastbound is temporarily closed while...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10E to Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
The Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Old Fort Bayou Bridge, will...
Old Fort Bayou Bridge closing nightly for maintenance