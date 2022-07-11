WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Pass Christian residents raising funds for mother of 10 with breast cancer

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A family of 12 in Pass Christian was hit with life changing news and are looking for help.

LaConya Burks was diagnosed with breast cancer last November and said between bills and buying the necessities for her children, money is tight.

Despite her current situation, laughter is the best medicine for Burks.

“I just feel like I have something to offer people. Just telling them about God and doing what he’s calling me to do,” Burks said.

Family and friends call her the “Wonder Woman” of Pass Christian.

Between juggling multiple degrees, 10 children, ministering, and coaching softball teams to championships, Burks’s hands are full.

However, in November of 2021, her heart dropped when doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

Burks said it’s same type of cancer she lost her mother to a few years back, but she’s determined to have a different outcome.

“God, how are we going to beat this? Because I’m a strong cookie. I kept thinking how we are going to beat this, how are we going to do this?” she said.

Burks said the journey has been challenging, especially from her nausea, which causes her not to be able to leave her house at times.

She said she’ll be challenged even more with upcoming bills, school shopping for her kids and her double breast removal surgery next Wednesday.

“It’s not good at all. I’m the person that works and go hard for my family, but this route has kind of put a damper in that. But God has been making a way, we’ve had a couple of people who helped,” Burks said.

One person who is stepping up to help is her long-time friend Ashton Ladner.

She started a GoFundMe page earlier this month to help her superhero who is always there for others.

“I know she’s not the type of person to be like, ‘I need help, I need this.’ She’s someone who is so used to taking care of someone and not have people take care of her,” she said.

Now, Burks is pleading for folks to take care of themselves and stay alert.

“Go get tested, go further. You feel something, always go further than what they are telling you,” said Burks.

You can donate to the Burks family’s GoFundMe page here.

Pass Christian residents raise funds for breast cancer patient and mother of 10
Pass Christian residents raise funds for breast cancer patient and mother of 10(WLOX)

Burks will also have a fundraising kickball tournament on Aug. 20 at Fleitas Field in Pass Christian.

Organizers said the pre-sales for t-shirts starts Monday. You can call 228-224-7601.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash
Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.
“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects.
PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera

Latest News

She tells us more about the event.
HAPPENING NOW: Final day of Croaker Classic Flounder Gigging Tournament
Several chances for rain this week. Watching the Gulf for tropical development.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching...
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown