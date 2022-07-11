WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Pass Christian artist paints casino mural

Local artist, Grace Bennett, is filling the IP Casino entrance with color and imagery aimed to make all coast residents feel at home.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural at the IP Casino is almost complete.

It’s painted by Grace Bennett from Pass Christian. She competed with 18 other local artists for her spot at the casino entrance doors.

Her work was selected by a panel of judges, and she says the piece took her about eight days to complete.

“It’s 50 plus miles of just southern charm and arguably the best people on the Earth, and great food and rich culture and rich history,” Bennett said. “And so my mission was to really just try and encompass that with this mural, which I think that I did.”

Bennett said she enjoys watching people engage with the mural. Locals being able to feel a sense of belonging and connection with where they live was the purpose of the mural in her mind.

Now, she says she’s almost done. Only a few details left to go and, of course, to seal the paint.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching...
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery
Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

Latest News

Happy Blueberry Muffin Day! On today's Coffee Talk, we celebrate with a "muffet" - like a...
Celebrate Blueberry Muffin Day with us!
This week brings high rain chances thanks to a stalled front nearby. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Local artist, Grace Bennett, is filling the IP Casino entrance with color and imagery aimed to...
Pass Christian artist paints casino mural
Children were able to enter the The Croaker Classic flounder gigging tournament
The Croaker Classic Flounder Gigging Tournament wraps up