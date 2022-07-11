Pass Christian artist paints casino mural

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural at the IP Casino is almost complete.

It’s painted by Grace Bennett from Pass Christian. She competed with 18 other local artists for her spot at the casino entrance doors.

Her work was selected by a panel of judges, and she says the piece took her about eight days to complete.

“It’s 50 plus miles of just southern charm and arguably the best people on the Earth, and great food and rich culture and rich history,” Bennett said. “And so my mission was to really just try and encompass that with this mural, which I think that I did.”

Bennett said she enjoys watching people engage with the mural. Locals being able to feel a sense of belonging and connection with where they live was the purpose of the mural in her mind.

Now, she says she’s almost done. Only a few details left to go and, of course, to seal the paint.

