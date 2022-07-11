WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing on a roof holding a gun.(Long Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers in California shot and killed an armed man on the roof of a home Saturday morning.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing on a roof holding a gun. Police made several attempts to de-escalate the situation but said the man refused to put down the gun.

Officers activated SWAT and fired foam projectiles at the man, but they said he was still not compliant. Police said he eventually pointed his gun at officers, which caused officers to fire their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle at him.

The man still refused to drop the gun but eventually became unresponsive. SWAT officers climbed onto the roof and began giving the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation revealed the man kidnapped, physically assaulted and attempted to carjack someone before officers arrived. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The department is conducting a full review of the shooting. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation, as they do with all officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching...
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery
Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

Latest News

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says
financial plan review
Most COVID-19 related deaths are among Mississippians age 65 and older. And there’s been a...
Memorial to hold vaccine event as COVID-19 cases rise
President Joe Biden speaks Monday at the White House about the gun safety legislation recently...
Biden: 'More has to be done' on guns