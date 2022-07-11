Monday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thanks to a stalled front nearby, a wet pattern will continue through at least the first half of this week. It will rain every day somewhere in South Mississippi. But, it will not rain all day. So, there should be at least a few rain-free breaks each day. Much of South MS will see 2 to 3 inches of rain between now and Wednesday’s end. Some isolated spots may receive higher amounts. So, a flood threat can’t be ruled out. We have a Level One out of Four threat of flooding each day through Wednesday.

