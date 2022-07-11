Health group expands care in Moss Point

WLOX Careers
A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning symbolically marked the opening day of Coastal Family Health Center’s first pharmacy in Moss Point.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Family Health Center is expanding its services with the opening of the team’s first pharmacy in Moss Point.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning symbolically marked their first day.

“Anytime you see the big scissors that look like they’re on steroids, it’s a good sign because it means that something new and exciting is happening in a community in Jackson County,” Chamber of Commerce President Paige Roberts said.

Coastal Family Health has served South Mississippi for more than 40 years. It has operated in Moss Point for over two of those decades.

“This is a historic milestone for Coastal Family Health Center,” CEO Angel Greer told WLOX. “To be here at this point in time in 2022 and have a standalone pharmacy that will serve all of the county, we’re just excited.”

Mayor Billy Knight welcomed the new business.

“Our people need that,” he said during the ceremony. “You know, you can’t have too many of these because our people need services where they can easily get to.”

The facility is drive-thru only but open to everyone. You do not need to be an established Coastal Family Health patient.

It is located on Highway 63 across from Raceway.

Dr. Racheal Butlar will oversee the new services.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “We are a 340B pharmacy. What that means is our prices for medication are much, much cheaper than what you would find at your other retail pharmacies.”

According to Coastal Family Health officials, they continue to see a high volume of COVID-19 patients.

While COVID-19 tests and vaccines are only available at the Moss Point clinic, antiviral medication is available at the new pharmacy.

It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who fills their first prescription at the facility will also receive a $10 gift card.

