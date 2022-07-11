Gulfport High School names Brittney Reese next track, cross country coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three-time Olympic medalist Brittney Reese is back home.

The Gulfport High School athletic department announced Monday afternoon the Gulfport native will be the next girls track and cross country coach, as well as help develop the school’s new indoor track program.

OFFICIAL: Your new Gulfport High School track and cross country coach, approved by the board moments ago:



Three-time Olympic medalist and Gulfport native, Brittney Reese (@DaLJBeast). pic.twitter.com/Blmg8lhLeR — Michael Dugan (@MDuganWLOX) July 11, 2022

Reese, 35, is a 2004 graduate of Gulfport High School. She then attended MGCCC and Ole Miss, where she was the NCAA Outdoor Champion in 2007, as well as SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

