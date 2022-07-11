Few showers and storms tonight. More rain likely this week.

It’s been very hot and humid today! Not everyone has seen rain, but a few more showers and storms are possible through the evening. Some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances will decrease by Tuesday morning. Low temps will be in the mid 70s.

We’ll warm up near 90 on Tuesday before more showers and storms arrive in the afternoon. Once again, some of us could see heavy downpours. An area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf will likely bring more rain on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Heavy rain will be possible, and multiple rounds of rain could lead to flooding. If this system sticks around this weekend, we could see more rain by Saturday and Sunday.

There’s also a chance this area of low pressure could become a tropical depression this week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Its track will become clearer over the next few days.

