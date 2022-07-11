The Croaker Classic Flounder Gigging Tournament wraps up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Croaker Classic Flounder Gigging Tournament officially came to its conclusion on Sunday at Captain Al’s in Gulfport.

The two-day event lured people from all over town. This includes Marty Wilson and his dad, who were both inspired to join the tournament out of their passion for fishing.

“It’s basically all his fault. He probably threw us in a boat when we were three or four, and you know that whole immortal words of, keep those lines tight and take your kids fishing that’s what he did to me,” Wilson said.

People brought their catch of the day, weighed it, and entered into the contest. Both adults and children were able to participate.

“This thing is kind of built where the kids can sweep and win it all. So, if a kid wins first place in know it all, he also wins first place kids. The five grand cash guaranteed. Plus, the kayak is fully loaded from Academy Sports,” Wilson said.

Three-year-old Waylen Halat attended his with aunt Rachel Casey. According to Casey, fishing has always been a tradition with her dad.

“Me and my dad, we started fishing this back in 2017. That was our first time fishing it, and every year since then, we just started doing it. It’s a fun thing to do. We camped out there at Parker’s Landing, and we go straight out to the river from there,” Casey said.

There was $200,000 in cash and prizes for the biggest Croaker.

You can find tournament winners here.

