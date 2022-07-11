WLOX Careers
Brother of overdose victim honoring his sister

Casey & Raelan Lawhon
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I just heard my mom screaming,” said Casey Lawhon. “Like over and over and over again, screaming.”

Casey Lawhon recalled the day his sister Raelan overdosed in January. He said the 21-year-old died after taking an oxycodone pill she didn’t know was laced with fentanyl.

“My mom’s friend said, ‘she’s dead, she’s dead,” he said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management, but because of its powerful opioid properties, it’s oftentimes abused.

“The fentanyl that she took was for epidurals and tranquilizing elephants,” Lawhon said. “People are just pressing these pills.”

Lawhon refused to let his sister’s death be in vain and began using the tragedy to tell others about the deadly drug. After wrapping his sister’s casket and gaining national attention for it, he was inundated with requests from others who wanted the same service for similar tragic reasons.

He decided to honor Raelan by starting a business and naming it after her: In Memory Casket Wraps. Now, every customer hears his sister’s story.

“I sat down with my grandpa, and my grandpa told me to not look at it as an opportunity to make money,” Lawhon said. “ He told me to look at the situation and then do it as a mission.”

Since then, he’s wrapped over 30 caskets, making sure Raelan is not forgotten.

“Drug overdose,” he said. “When you hear that phrase, you think drug addict, and it’s just not the case. There are so many young people under the age of 25 who are dying from fentanyl who don’t even do drugs. It’s more of, you’re trying things.”

