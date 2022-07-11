Advocate pushes to help Gulfport seniors with home repair needs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looks can be deceiving.

Mary Mann of Gulfport and her late husband worked long and hard to make a beautiful home.

But an ugly truth is not far away.

The 84-year-old has been trying for at least a year to get leaking roof repaired, along with the interior damage it has caused, but the typical social safety nets haven’t been effective.

“It just seems like nobody cares,” she said. “Nobody cares. I just don’t know where to turn.”

For now, she’s using pots to catch the drip in her kitchen and her bathroom.

“It rains in there. I won’t say leak. It rains.”

And that’s not all. Her kitchen sink is useless because of drainage problems.

“I want to get things corrected before they get worse,” Mann said.

Also in Gulfport, the home of Nancy Evans shows what care and time can do to make a good home. But inside, the house is sinking, and taking her security with it.

“You can hear the floor cracking,” she said as she stepped on crumbling tile.

Flooding issues started the problem, and she said Hurricane Zeta made it worse. Estimates for repairs are about $55,000. That’s money she simply can’t afford.

“If I have to move, I would,” she said. “But, I hope and pray that I don’t have to move.”

She’s sought help from the city and from several agencies, but so far, she said, nothing has worked.

“I’m calling out and praying that someone will help me and listen to my problems,” Evans said. “But, I’m not going to stop. I started it and I’m going to finish it.”

Both women have found an advocate – or rather – Christene Brice found them, and a lot more.

“I have a notebook with all these different senior citizens in here,” Brice said thumbing through the documents. “Eighty-eight years old, 84 years old, 79 years old, 75 years old, 90 years old.”

She said she helps to advocate because it’s God’s will to help the most vulnerable, especially those who have done their part to be productive members of society.

“You know, it’s so much work out there ... people don’t know,” Brice said. “And they need help. Thousands of people all over Harrison County that’s going without. And we need to stop and make a difference on those people’s lives.”

And the gesture is appreciated.

“She’s a caring woman,” Mann said of Brice. “She cares about people. And I thank God for her.”

If you’d like to help, you can contact Brice at 228-669-2001 or email: cbrice@co.harrison.ms.us.

