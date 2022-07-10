WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Vietnam Knights M.C. presents U.S. flag to Vietnam veteran

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a motorcycle club by the name of Vietnam Knights traveled seven hours to present a U.S. flag to a veteran.

Phillip LeCara couldn’t be present at his brother Ronnie’s funeral last year due to COVID-19. On Saturday, he was presented with a flag, transported from D.C. to Long Beach, on behalf of his brother.

Allan Porter, president of the club, says it’s an honor to be able to deliver the flag.

“With things happening in the world and the veterans not getting, I guess one hundred percent like they should from the past,” said Porter. “It means a lot, and actually I believe Phillip is actually a Vietnam veteran like myself and other people in my chapter, so it means a lot to us.”

Ronnie LeCara was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects.
PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery
Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash

Latest News

Co-director Umi Mills invites everyone to come to the KROC Center anytime to tour the garden.
Salvation Army KROC Center opens new community garden
Hot this evening. Showers and storms possible before the sunrise.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Ronnie LeCara was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran.
Vietnam Knights M.C. presents U.S. flag to veteran
Co-director Umi Mills invites everyone to come to the KROC Center anytime to tour the garden.
Salvation Army KROC Center opens new community garden