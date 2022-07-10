Salvation Army KROC Center opens new community garden

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - East Biloxi is now home to a new community garden.

The garden opened for the first time on Saturday at the Salvation Army KROC Center. It’s made possible by the Mississippi Farm to School Network.

The group is dedicated to strengthening the local agricultural economy and educating Mississippians on the importance of eating locally grown, nutritionally dense foods.

The event promoted health and wellness by educating young people on the source of their food, environmental stewardship, and the many benefits of fresh, local produce.

Co-director Umi Mills invites everyone to come to the KROC Center anytime to tour the garden.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.